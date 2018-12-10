Acute therapy segments pull down domestic pharma sales growth to 6% in Nov

After registering a double-digit growth of 12.2 per cent year-on-year in October, pharma sales growth has again tapered down to 6.3 per cent because of lower growth in acute therapy segments. In total, the industry registered sales of Rs 110.54 billion for the month.

According to data from AWACS, the market research wing of the (AIOCD), which represents over 550,000 sellers across the country, the pharma market had clocked Y-o-Y growth of 7.5 per cent in September and 8.7 per cent in August.

“Acute therapies showed a sharp deceleration in previous month’s double-digit growth rates with anti-infectives, respiratory and gastro growing 3.8 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y,” said Edelweiss Securities.

In the chronic therapies, anti-diabetics and cardiac segments posted double-digit growth of 12.4 per cent and 11.9 per cent, respectively but the neuro segment slowed down at 5.1 per cent.

While FDC (finished dosage forms)-related market showed negative growth of -45.9 per cent, the non-FDC market showed a growth of 6.2 per cent for the month.

While Indian grew 6.2 per cent for the month, multinational firms grew slightly faster at 6.8 per cent for the same period.

Amongst the top 60 MNCs, Bayer was the fastest growing at 28.9 per cent followed by Boehringer Ingelheim at 22.9 per cent and GSK at 15.9 per cent.

“Region-wise, north Andhra Pradesh market grew the highest at 19.6 per cent followed by North Karnataka growing at 15.2 per cent and Tamil Nadu growing at 14.3 per cent for November,” said the report.