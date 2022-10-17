JUST IN
Talent Cloud will address moonlighting, says TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad
Adani aviation plan: A top airline may be shifted to Navi Mumbai airport
Carbon Resources pins hope on debt plan for stressed McLeod Russel
Policy must to ensure airlines maintain 4-6 months of cash reserves: CAPA
PE investments in realty dip 25% in 2022 on inflation, interest rate spike
Smart protein market could reach $4.2 billion by 2030: Deloitte study
Start-ups tap venture debt to stay afloat amid funding winter, say experts
The multi-faceted promise: 5G adoption by enterprises set to pick up pace
Office space leasing activity up 66% YoY in Jan-Sept of 2022: CBRE report
India may attract $475 bn in FDI over next five years: CII-EY survey
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Carbon Resources pins hope on debt plan for stressed McLeod Russel
Business Standard

Adani aviation plan: A top airline may be shifted to Navi Mumbai airport

The commercial area at Mumbai airport is proposed to be increased from 28,000 square metres to 47,000 square metres

Topics
Adani Group | Aviation industry | Navi Mumbai international airport

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
In August 2020, the Adani Group acquired a 74 per cent stake from the GVK Group in MIAL — which operates the Mumbai airport

A three-fold increase in airport commercial area, building multiplexes and Legoland theme parks in the city side and shifting one of the top airlines to Navi Mumbai airport in an effort to decongest Mumbai airport — these are among the steps Adani Group is exploring to boost revenues from its eight airports.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 06:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.