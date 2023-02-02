Adani Enterprises to review capital raising plans once shares stabilise

The will review the raising plans of group flagship once it's share price stabilises, Chairman of the Adani group, said.

A day after withdrawing its Rs 20,000 crore follow on offer, Adani said the decision to withdraw FPO would have surprised many, but considering the volatility of the market seen on Wednesday, the AEL board strongly felt that it would not be "morally correct" to proceed with the FPO.

Adani said he has received overwhelming support from all stakeholders particularly the investor community in the past and the interest of group's investors is paramount. "Hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans. We will continue to focus on timely execution and delivery of projects," he said.

The chairman said the fundamentals of the company are strong and balance sheet is healthy and assets are robust. "Our EBIDTA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals," he said.

"We have a strong focus on ESG and every business of ours will continue to create value in a responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles, comes from several international partnerships we have built across our different entities," he said.

Adani said despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, investors faith and belief in the company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling.