Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Company's performance in last four quarters

Adani Enterprises will on Tuesday release its financial result for the first quarter of this financial year (Q1FY23). In the last quarter, Q4FY22, the company made a net profit of Rs 304 crore, 30 per cent higher as compared to the same quarter in FY21.
EBITDA rose 44 per cent to Rs 1,538 crore in Q4FY22 year-on-year (YOY). In the previous quarter, Q3FY22, the company recorded a net loss of Rs 12 crore. This was mainly due to a slowdown in EBITDA, which rose only 4 per cent to Rs 977 crore YOY.
However, the fuel major recorded a robust 215 per cent growth in the EBITDA in the first quarter of FY22. It rose to Rs 948 crore from Rs 301, a year earlier. The net profit had also risen 80 per cent from Rs 30 crore to Rs 271 crore in the same quarter.
In Q2FY22, the company had again recorded a rise in EBIDTA by 33 per cent from Rs 951 crore in Q2FY21 to Rs 1,262 crore in Q2FY22. The net profit had, however, shrunk from Rs 362 crore in the same quarter in FY21 to Rs 212 crore in Q2FY22.
In the last month, since June 22, the share price of the company has risen from Rs 2,089 to Rs 2,549.85 apiece on BSE. On NSE, the shares closed at Rs 2,549.9. On July 22, the shares of the company hit a yearly high of Rs 2,514.05 per share on the D-street.
On July 18 this year, Adani Enterprises lost Coal India's (CIL) short-term tender to import coal. It had emerged as the lowest bidder at the auction. But, later Coal India decided to cancel the short-term tender and asked the medium-term tender winner PT Bara Daya Energy to supply the required coal.
