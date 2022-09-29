Adani Enterprises' stock falls 2.6% ahead of Nifty50 debut

-
The promoter stake in Adani Enterprises stood at 72.28 per cent at the end of June 2022 quarter. With effect from Friday, the Adani group flagship company will replace Shree Cement in the country’s most-tracked equity gauge. AdaniEnterprises will become only the second Adanigroup firm after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to become part of the prestigious index. While the changes to the Nifty indices will take effect on Friday, the adjustment date for exchange traded funds (ETFs) and index funds to rebalance their portfolios was on Thursday. Adani Enterprises was expected to see buying to the tune of $189 million from ETFs tracking the Nifty 50 index.
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 23:37 IST
