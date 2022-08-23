Adani firms make open offer for acquiring 26% stake in NDTV for Rs 493 cr

Adani Group said on Tuesday its media unit will indirectly buy a 29.18% stake in New Delhi Television Ltd and launch an open offer for another 26% stake in the media house.

Adani entities made Rs 493-crore open offer for 26% stake in at Rs 294 per share. The media company's shares closed 5% higher on Tuesday at Rs 376.55 apiece.

AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), the media arm of the Adani Group, will indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in media giant .

AMNL’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99% stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5% stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR.

RRPR is a promoter group company of and holds 29.18% stake in NDTV. VCPL, along with AMNL & AEL (persons acting in concert), will launch an open offer to acquire up to 26% stake in NDTV at Rs 294 per share.

NDTV is a leading media house, which operates three national channels – NDTV 24x7, NDTV India and NDTV Profit. It also has strong online presence and remains one of the most followed handles on social media with more than 35 million followers across various platforms.

NDTV recorded a Revenue of Rs 421 crore with an EBITDA of Rs 123 crore and net profit of Rs 85 crore in FY22 with negligible debt.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone in the journey of AMNL’s goal to pave the path of new age media across platforms,” said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, AMG Media Networks Limited. “AMNL seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India, with information and knowledge. With its leading position in and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision. We look forward to strengthening NDTV’s leadership in news delivery.”