Adani forays into health care, diagnostics, sets up a subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Adani Wilmar, Adani Power: Is it time to book profit in Adani Group stocks?
How has Adani group charted its success over three decades?
Adani Group shares at lifetime highs; Adani Power zooms 92% in one month
Adani Enterprises Q4 net up 30% to Rs 304 cr on spurt in airport business
-
Adani Enterprises on Wednesday announced a subsidiary for healthcare-related services.
The subsidiary, Adani Health Ventures, would set up, run and administer medical and diagnostic facilities, health aids, health tech-based facilities, research centers and allied activities, said Adani Enterprises in a stock exchange filing.
A news report recently said that this is a $4-billion play on the part of Adani Group.
Mint reported that the Adani Group is also reportedly in talks with Private Equity investors for funding as it plans to make a major foray into Indian healthcare.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU