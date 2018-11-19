Adani, GAIL & Bharat Gas to invest Rs 34 bn in gas distribution in Odisha

Ltd, Ltd and Resources Ltd ( a subsidiary of BPCL) will invest Rs 34 billion in creating (CGD) network in in the next eight years in seven geographical areas (GA) covering 17 districts.

A CGD network is an interconnected network of pipelines for supply of gas to domestic, industrial or commercial premises and CNG stations situated in a specified GA.

These three have emerged as the successful bidders in the ninth round of bidding for implementing the project in the state.

In this round, Resources Ltd bagged four GAs covering nine districts in the state. Resources will invest Rs 12.52 billion to provide PNG (piped natural gas) to 67000 home and set up 61 CNG stations in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Debgarh, and Sambalpur districts.

Ltd has bagged the award for CGD in one GA covering Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts. It will set up of 20 CNG stations in these areas and provide PNG to 1,50,464 households over a span of eight years with investment of Rs five billion.

will invest Rs 9.44 billion to set up 20 CNG stations in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts. It will also provide supply PNG to approximately 1,00,000 households in these two districts. Similarly, in Ganjam, Nayagarh and Puri districts, the company will invest Rs7.28 billion to set up 15 CNG stations and supplying PNG to approximately 51,000 households.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), constituted under PNGRB Act, 2006 develops the plans for development of CGD networks in the country, invites bids and grants the authorization for development of such CGD networks. PNGRB had offered 86 new GAs covering 174 districts across the country in its 9th CGD bidding round, the results of which were out.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects in 63 GAs across India, including seven in on November 22, 2018 through a live video streaming programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. On that day Modi will also launch 10th round of bidding in 50 GAs spread over 123 districts in 14 states.