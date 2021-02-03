Adani, GMR among others in fray for redeveloping New Delhi railway station

-
Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport, Kalpataru Power Transmission, GMR Highways, and Omaxe have expressed interest in redeveloping the New Delhi railway station.
A statement from the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) said that BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC), ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings, and Elpis Ventures also participated in the Request for quotation (RFQ).
“These companies will now undergo technical evaluation. In the next stage RLDA will float the Request for Proposal (RFP) for selected participants who get qualified in the technical process,” the statement said.
“New Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment is a flagship project of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and the first to be undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR. It will incur a capital expenditure at around $680 million and will be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer model. The Project offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights and is slated to be completed in around four years. The concession period is for 60 years,” the statement added.
The New Delhi station will be redeveloped with Dome-shaped terminal buildings with 2-Arrival and 2-Departure at the concourse level, two Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTH) on every side. In addition, there will be 40-floor highrise twin towers (with hotels, offices and retail spaces at the podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high-street shopping among the salient features of the proposed development. Pedestrian movement, cycle tracks, green tracks and non-motorised vehicles have been integrated into the proposed development plan.
The Station will be developed to ensure multi-modal transport integration and development. It is connected to the IGI Airport through the Airport Express Line Metro and with Delhi NCR via Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. DTC bus stops lie on both sides of the Station.
The Station has a master plan area of 120 hectares, out of which 88 hectares is being planned in Phase 1 (of the Project). RLDA is the approving authority for the Master Plan. To expedite the approvals and clearances, an Apex Committee under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has also been constituted.
The RLDA is currently working on 62 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 61 stations.
