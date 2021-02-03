Adani wins 3 Gw in 5 projects at Andhra Solar auction, NTPC gets 600 Mw

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green commissions 100-Mw solar project ahead of schedule
Optimism on renewables
Investors bet big on Adani Green, but risk-reward outlook is open question
Adani energy business joins top-20 global club on massive renewables thrust
Adani Green to tie up with 10 foreign banks for $1.8 billion funding
-
Adani Green Energy ltd (AGEL) won five mega solar power projects of 600 megawatt (Mw) each in the bidding held by Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGEC) for awarding 6.4 Gw of ultra mega solar projects.
State-owned NTPC ltd won 600 Mw in the auction quoting the lowest tariff of Rs 2.48 per kWh (unit).
The lowest tariff discovered in the whole auction process was Rs 2.47 per unit by Torrent Power for a 300 MW solar project.
AGEL quoted tariff in the range of Rs 2.49-2.58 per unit for the five projects, winning half the capacity offered by the state.
The solar plants are planned to be built in the districts of Kurnool, Ananthapuramu, Prakasam and Kadapa.
The final award of the projects is subject to the outcome of a writ petition filed in the High court of Andhra Pradesh.
ALSO READ: Sebi sets one-year capital market ban on Kishore Biyani for insider trading
In January, the High Court stopped the state from awarding the 6.4 Gw tender. The case was filed by Tata Power Renewable Energy, to quash the requests for selection (RfS) and draft power purchase agreements (PPAs) issued by APGECL.
The company has alleged that the terms of RfS and PPA are in contradiction to the Electricity Act, 2003.
Industry sources said the PPA by APGECL mentions that any dispute regarding the project would be settled by the state government, as against the norm of moving the State or Central Electricity Regulator.
The tender received significant investor interest despite the State government cancelling all prior renewable energy contracts in 2019, citing high tariff and malafide intensions. Close to 24 companies submitted initial bids for the tender.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU