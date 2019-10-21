Adani, GMR in fray to commercially redevelop Chandigarh railway station

At least seven companies, including Adani Group and GMR, are bidding for the contract to commercially redevelop the Chandigarh railway station. The expected investment is Rs 700 crore. Earlier this year, Adani and GMR had locked horns in airport lease bidding.

The former emerged as highest bidder for six Airports Authority of India (AAI)-run airports offered for privatisation — Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur. At present, other firms in the fray for Chandigarh railway station are Kalpataru, Montecarlo, DMIA, Agarwal Plaza and Prozon. A ...