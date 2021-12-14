Adani Green inks agreement with SECI to supply 4,667 MW green power

Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of diversified Adani Group, has signed an agreement with the (SECI) to supply 4,667 MW of green power.

This is the world’s largest ever green power purchase agreement, said Adani in a release on Tuesday.

“This is yet another step in our journey to enable India's objective to accelerate renewable energy footprint. Adani Group has committed $50-$70 billion of investment in the renewables space. This agreement keeps us on track to our commitment to become world’s largest renewables player by 2030,” Gautam Adani, chairman at Adani Group, was quoted as saying.

The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world’s largest solar development tender ever awarded.

So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020.

AGEL expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months.