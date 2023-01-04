JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Group plans to roll out 5G services, consumer apps this year

The plan for B2C (business-to-consumer) apps for consumers comes as an unexpected move by the company

Topics
Adani Group | 5G in India | 5G technology

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

5g

Adani Group's chariman Gautam Adani is planning an enterprises 5G services and consumer apps rollout plan in 2023, reported The Times of India.

The group's strategy to develop B2C (business-to-consumer) consumer apps comes as a surprise because Adani had said during the 5G auctions in 2022 that the company has no plans to enter the consumer mobility market, which is currently dominated by the like of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

"While we are fully invested in building India, it is an opportune time to contribute to nation-building outside India," TOI quoted Adani as saying in his New Year address to employees.

According to the report, Adani said that the company will focus on enhancing the digital side by expanding data centres in 2023.

He added that the company will be building artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML), and industrial cloud capabilities, and rolling out its 5G services and B2C (business-to-consumer) apps to digitally onboard millions of customers will be the company's priority this year.

“All of these are big ticket, independent yet mutually connected digital opportunities that are backed by our adjacency in the energy business,” reported TOI citing Adani.

While the Adani Group is yet to unveil its full-fledged plan for the telecom business, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has committed Rs 2 trillion investment for rolling out a 5G network across the country by December 2023, according to a recent report by the Press Trust of India.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 19:12 IST

