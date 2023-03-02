Adani sells shares worth Rs 15,446 cr to US equity boutique GQG Partners

The promoters of sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in four listed entities to GQG Partners, a US-based global equity investment boutique firm. The promoters plan to use the proceeds to retire debt and for other corporate purposes.

The promoters sold shares in Adani Enterprises worth Rs 5,460 crore, and shares worth Rs 5,282 crore in Adani Ports & SEZ. They also sold shares worth Rs 2,806 crore in Adani Green Energy and Rs 1,898 crore in electricity distributor Adani Transmission. Following the sale, shares of all Adani listed surged, with flagship Adani Enterprises shares closing 2.7 per cent up at Rs 1,607 a share.

"I am excited to have initiated positions in the Adani . Adani own and operate some of the largest and most important infrastructure assets throughout India and around the world. Gautam Adani is widely regarded as among the best entrepreneurs of his generation. We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial, and we are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India’s economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long-run," Rajiv Jain, Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners, said.

Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, said the group values GQG’s role as a strategic investor in its infrastructure and utility portfolio of sustainable energy, logistics and energy transition. "This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices, and growth of the Adani portfolio of companies," Singh said.

GQG is one of the world’s leading global and emerging markets investors and manages more than $92 billion in client assets as of January this year. Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, GQG Partners is investing in Adani portfolio companies, which own and operate the largest airport and port platform in India, largest private sector transmission and distribution platform in India that will generate 9 per cent of India's renewable energy capacity by 2030, a statement by the group said.

"The block deals point to some trades between foreign institutional investors or promoters because only they hold such large amounts of shares," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. "In the meantime, the negative newsflow for the group has reduced and some investors may be finding valuations attractive at this point."

Adani Enterprises has now surged almost 35 per cent in three sessions through Thursday as the embattled group conducted investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong this week to shore up confidence.

The 10 companies have added about $12.2 billion in market value in three sessions to Thursday, trimming the combined loss since Hindenburg’s January 24 report to nearly $141 billion. "These block deals are a clear indication that institutional buyers are coming into play," said Kishor Ostwal, CEO of Mumbai-based investment advisory firm, CNI Research Ltd.

