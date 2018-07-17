Adani Logistics and NYK Auto join hands for transporting finished vehicles

Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Logistics (India) have joined hands for transporting finished vehicles. The will use automobile freight trains to strengthen their finished vehicles service network.

The two concluded an agreement for establishing the "This partnership allows us to strengthen inland capabilities with a reliable association by focusing on quality & visibility in the supply chain," Naotaka Ishizawa, managing director, Logistics (India), said.

The is witnessing a rapid growth. Loading activity has increased 16 per cent in 2017-18, a statement from said. This growth, coupled with the government's focus on promoting alternative means of to reduce carbon footprint, and increasing demand of transporting vehicles through rail mode, is gaining traction, the statement added.

"This formidable association combines the strengths of individual parent companies, putting the in a unique position, utilising these readily available assets and expertise to deliver an end-to-end value driven, asset and service based, supply-chain solutions to the automobile industry in India," said Karan Adani, chief executive officer,

The firm will adhere to the (AFTO) policy of the ministry of railways for transporting vehicles across India. The policy was liberalised to encourage private investment in special wagons and procurement of our own high-capacity railway wagons, among others.

According to experts, the two would be required to invest in the upgradation of infrastructure and buying of specialised wagons for the purpose.

It is expected that finished vehicles distribution through the rail mode will grow faster than the industry's growth rate, the statement said. Accordingly, the firm is planning to commence operation with six Automobile Freight Trains and based on market trends, it would have 25 such trains in operations in three years.