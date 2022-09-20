JUST IN
KKR, Hero Group put $450 mn equity investment in Hero Future Energies
Adani pledges entire Ambuja, ACC stake with banks to fund cement foray

The group's Adani stake is worth Rs 1.01 trillion as of Tuesday

Topics
Ambuja Cement | Adani Group | ACC Cement

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Adani, Gautam Adani
The Adani family entities have paid $6.4 billion to Swiss cement major Holcim stake

The Adani group has pledged its entire 63 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements and about 57 per cent in ACC a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements) to a clutch of banks, in order to raise funds for the acquisition of both the cement firms, the two companies informed the stock exchanges on Monday.

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 18:35 IST

