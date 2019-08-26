Adani Ports banks on growth containers, gas to double volume; stock up 5.3%

The stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) was up 5.3 per cent in trade after the company announced buyback details and outlined its five-year growth plan. While the buyback — which is expected to start on September 5 — is a near-term trigger, the Street will look at the prospects for the business over the medium term.

The company aims to double its volume, revenue, and profit over the next five years (FY19-24). It expects volume growth to be driven by containers, led by India’s gross domestic product growth and containerisation of cargo, from the current 65 ...