JUST IN
Adani Ports eyes Rs 15,000 cr Ebitda in FY23, will prepay Rs 5,000 cr debt
PhonePe launches cross-border UPI payments service, says it's India's first
To pacify stakeholders, top banks declare their exposure to Adani Group
RCap resolution: NCLAT issues notices to Torrent Investments, others
PC sales set to slow down in India as hardware firms announce layoffs
IT firms tighten employee scrutiny amid high costs, thin margins: Report
SBI has 'well-manageable' exposure to embattled Adani Group: CreditSights
Petronet seeks additional LNG of 0.75 to 1 mn tonnes from Qatar, says CEO
EV startup Simple Energy raises $20 mn from investors in Bridge round
Vedanta picks David Reed as CEO of its Gujarat semiconductor business
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
PhonePe launches cross-border UPI payments service, says it's India's first
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Ports eyes Rs 15,000 cr Ebitda in FY23, will prepay Rs 5,000 cr debt

Prepayment to significantly improve net debt-to-Ebitda ratio, bring it closer to 2.5x by March, says company

Topics
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ | EBITDA | Debt

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is targeting an Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation) of Rs 14,500-15,000 crore in the financial year ending this March, Karan Adani, CEO and wholetime director of APSEZ said.

"Besides an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 4,000-4,500 crore, we are considering total loan repayment and prepayment of around Rs 5,000 crore, which will significantly improve our net debt-to-Ebitda ratio and bring it closer to 2.5x by March," Adani said soon after releasing the December quarter results.

Adani added that with the highest ever revenue and Ebitda over a nine-month period, ASPEZ is well placed to achieve the upper end of its full year revenue and Ebitda guidance provided for FY23.

"The company also concluded the transactions of Haifa Port Company, IOTL, ICD Tumb, Ocean Sparkle, and Gangavaram Port, and is progressing well on transitioning its business model to a transport utility," the APSEZ chief said.

APSEZ’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio is well within the guided range of 3-3.5x, while the gearing ratio is below one, the company statement said.

"The performance across various debt covenants has been better than the desired levels. We have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations, and our internal accruals enable us to meet the scheduled debt repayment for any of the financial years without any major challenges," he said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.