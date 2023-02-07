Adani Ports eyes Rs 15,000 cr Ebitda in FY23, will prepay Rs 5,000 cr debt

-
ALSO READ
Jhunjhunwala's firm Rare in talks with Barclays to prepay Rs 500 crore loan
Ports ministry to recast Mormugao monetisation tender to attract more bids
West Bengal govt hands over Letter of Award for Tajpur port to Adani Ports
Adani Ports gains 3%, hits new high on improved business outlook
Shipping Ministry seeks advice on letting APSEZ bid for govt tenders again
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is targeting an Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation) of Rs 14,500-15,000 crore in the financial year ending this March, Karan Adani, CEO and wholetime director of APSEZ said.
"Besides an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 4,000-4,500 crore, we are considering total loan repayment and prepayment of around Rs 5,000 crore, which will significantly improve our net debt-to-Ebitda ratio and bring it closer to 2.5x by March," Adani said soon after releasing the December quarter results.
Adani added that with the highest ever revenue and Ebitda over a nine-month period, ASPEZ is well placed to achieve the upper end of its full year revenue and Ebitda guidance provided for FY23.
"The company also concluded the transactions of Haifa Port Company, IOTL, ICD Tumb, Ocean Sparkle, and Gangavaram Port, and is progressing well on transitioning its business model to a transport utility," the APSEZ chief said.
APSEZ’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio is well within the guided range of 3-3.5x, while the gearing ratio is below one, the company statement said.
"The performance across various debt covenants has been better than the desired levels. We have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations, and our internal accruals enable us to meet the scheduled debt repayment for any of the financial years without any major challenges," he said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU