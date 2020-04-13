Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through non-convertible debentures

-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
The NCDs, it said, were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each. “The Company has raised Rs 1,500 crores on Monday by allotment of 15,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.
The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.The finance committee meeting of the company held a meeting on Monday.
