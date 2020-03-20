Adani Ports raises Rs 125 crore through non-convertible debentures

-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday raised Rs 125 crore through issuance of debentures.
"The company has raised Rs 125 crore today by allotment of 1,250 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said in a filing to the BSE.
The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE Ltd, the filing.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading at Rs 259.95 apiece on the BSE, up 0.64 per cent.
