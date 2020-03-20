JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Covid-19: MCA eases attendance rules for board meetings till June 30
Business Standard

Adani Ports raises Rs 125 crore through non-convertible debentures

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE Ltd, the filing.

Press Trust of India 

rupee
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading at Rs 259.95 apiece on the BSE, up 0.64%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday raised Rs 125 crore through issuance of debentures.

"The company has raised Rs 125 crore today by allotment of 1,250 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said in a filing to the BSE.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE Ltd, the filing.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading at Rs 259.95 apiece on the BSE, up 0.64 per cent.
First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 13:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU