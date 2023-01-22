Adani to unlock value in airports, data centres in future, says group CFO

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani group, is all set to launch its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) on Friday. The proceeds of the FPO will be used by AEL to invest in the green energy business and repay part of its debt. In an interview to Dev Chatterjee and Krishna Kant, CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie’ Singh talks about why more retail investors should participate in India's growth story and the group's plans to invest a massive $107 billion in the next decade in several infrastructure and green energy projects. Edited Excerpts: