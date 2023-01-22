JUST IN
Adani to unlock value in airports, data centres in future, says group CFO
Facebook co-founder's investment fund closes third series at $2.1 bn
Can help Indian govt replicate digital public goods in other EMs: IBM CEO
Ceat is planning to invest in off-highway tyres segment: Anant Goenka
IT may turn the corner, banks' outperformance to continue: ABSL AMC CEO
When journalistic standards drop, many stop following news: David Kenny
India team a core innovation engine across Applied Systems: CTO Belanger
Price hike due to new BS VI norms will be within 5%: VECV CEO Aggarwal
We'll return to pre-Covid rhythm next year: TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam
Pent-up demand in real estate will continue in 2023: Knight Frank India
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Brakes India to clock 15-20% growth in revenue this FY, says MD Sriram Viji
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani to unlock value in airports, data centres in future, says group CFO

AEL will be investing $70 billion in incubating new businesses and at the group level we will be investing close to $107 billion in the next decade, Singh says

Topics
Adani Group | Data centre | Adani Enterprises

Dev Chatterjee & Krishna Kant 

Adani to unlock value in airports, data centres in future, says group CFO
Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbieâ€™ Singh

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani group, is all set to launch its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) on Friday. The proceeds of the FPO will be used by AEL to invest in the green energy business and repay part of its debt. In an interview to Dev Chatterjee and Krishna Kant, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie’ Singh talks about why more retail investors should participate in India's growth story and the group's plans to invest a massive $107 billion in the next decade in several infrastructure and green energy projects. Edited Excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 12:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.