JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

I am optimistic that history will indeed repeat itself: Anand Mahindra
Business Standard

Adani Transmission's profit before tax rises 50% in June quarter

For the April to June period, Adani Transmission reported a PBT and deferred assets recoverable of Rs 481.97 crore, up 50 per cent.

Topics
Adani Transmission | Q1 results

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

power, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers
Profit After Tax (PAT) for the company was at Rs 355.4 crore, higher by 67 per cent

Adani Transmission, which distributes power to Mumbai, reported a 50 per cent jump in profit before tax (PBT), helped by a regulatory income in the quarter ended in June.

For the April to June period, Adani Transmission reported a PBT and deferred assets recoverable of Rs 481.97 crore, up 50 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the company was at Rs 355.4 crore, higher by 67 per cent.

The company said PBT saw a positive impact of Rs 330 crore from the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity’s order in favour of Maharashtra Easter Grid Power Transmission Company in the transmission business. The firm’s consolidated operational revenue and Ebitda, however, took a hit.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU