Adani Transmission's profit before tax rises 50% in June quarter

Adani Transmission, which distributes power to Mumbai, reported a 50 per cent jump in profit before tax (PBT), helped by a regulatory income in the quarter ended in June.

For the April to June period, reported a PBT and deferred assets recoverable of Rs 481.97 crore, up 50 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the company was at Rs 355.4 crore, higher by 67 per cent.

The company said PBT saw a positive impact of Rs 330 crore from the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity’s order in favour of Maharashtra Easter Grid Power Transmission Company in the transmission business. The firm’s consolidated operational revenue and Ebitda, however, took a hit.