Adani Transmission wins Rs 1,300-cr smart meter deal from Mumbai's BEST

Adani Transmission, a unit of the Adani Group, said on Thursday it has won a deal to install and maintain one million smart meters for Mumbai's BEST Undertaking.
The deal value for the multi-year engagement has been pegged at nearly Rs 1,300 crore, according to sources.
"As part of the mandate, smart meters and related communication and cloud infrastructure will be installed over a period of 30 months and maintained for the following 90 months," the company said in a statement.
BEST supplies power in Mumbai, which also uses Adani Electricity, Tata Power and others for the service.
The meters will enable BEST customers to monitor online their power consumption, Adani Transmission said. The meters will also provide an option for pre-paid billing and net-metering for housing societies and commercial buildings with roof-top solar facilities.
"BEST will also have the ability to carry out remote connection and disconnection of non-paying customers. Smart meters also enable regulators to design consumer-friendly Time of Day Tariffs and drive overall efficiency in electricity distribution," it said.
Adani Transmission is expected to start work shortly on installing the meters, sources said.
Adani Electricity, another unit of the group, indicated earlier that it would invest in smart meters for its consumers in Mumbai at an investment of Rs 500 crore.
In the first phase, the company is likely to install smart meters for seven lakh consumers by the end of 2023.
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:09 IST
