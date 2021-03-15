Adani Welspun strikes gas in Mumbai Offshore's Tapti-Daman sector

Adani Welspun Exploration (AWEL) has discovered natural gas in its block located in the Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Offshore basin.

AWEL holds total (100 per cent) participating interest (PI) and is the Operator of this NELP-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2 spread across 714.6 square kilometres. Production is already underway by other operators in the vicinity of this block.

Commenting on the discovery, Sandeep Garg, Managing Director, AWEL said, “The company is also an operator with 100 per cent PI of an adjacent Discovered Small Field B-9 Cluster in this prolific gas bearing zone. The proximity of these two prospective Blocks will enable AWEL to synergise and optimize development of both the blocks.”

AWEL said the drilling of the current well in March 2021 has confirmed the presence of substantial quantities of gas and condensate in the Block. Out of the three potential zones identified during drilling, two objects tested by Drill Stem Testing (DST) flowed substantial gas and condensate to the surface.

“The pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded the company’s initial estimates,” AWEL added.

AWEL was awarded the block under the New Exploration Licensing Policy VII bid round. Early indications pointed to the occurrence of gas-bearing reservoirs within the sandstone reservoirs of the Mahuva and Daman formations, the statement said.

AWEL currently operates two Oil and Gas blocks in the Mumbai Offshore Basin. The other Block, MB/OSDSF/B9/2016, is under fast-track development and was won under the discovered small fields bid rounds. AWEL said there are three gas discoveries and one oil discovery in this block.

AWEL also has up to 30 per cent participating interest in two discovered hydrocarbon blocks operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Gulf of Kutch. Both these blocks are currently in the appraisal phase. There have been two gas discoveries in the Kutch Block 1 and one gas discovery in Kutch Block 2 till now.