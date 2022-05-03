Adani Wilmar acquires Kohinoor rice brand in India to strengthen position

-
ALSO READ
Adani Wilmar IPO: GMP halves in a week; analysts expect 10-25% listing gain
Adani Wilmar: Should you hold, buy or sell the stock post a muted debut?
Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Consolidated PAT surges 66% to Rs 211 crore
Adani Wilmar IPO allotment today: How to check your allotment status
Adani Wilmar, Adani Power: Is it time to book profit in Adani Group stocks?
-
Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of several brands, including the renowned Basmati rice brand - Kohinoor for the India region from McCormick Switzerland GMBH for an undisclosed amount.
The acquisition would give AWL exclusive rights over the brand 'Kohinoor’ basmati rice along with ‘ready to cook’, ‘ready to eat’ curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor Brand umbrella in India. The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises Kohinoor - for premium Basmati rice; Charminar - for affordable rice and Trophy for hotels, restaurants, catering (HORECA) segment.
“The addition of Kohinoor’s domestic brand portfolio strengthens Adani Wilmar’s leadership position in the food FMCG category by augmenting a strong product basket with premium brand along with potential to scale value added products,” Adani Wilmar said in a stock exchange filing.
“It also leverages the reach of Kohinoor brand to drive synergies for AWL across geographies and complements the reach of its flagship brand ‘Fortune’ in the food FMCG domain,” it added.
The acquisition will fuel the next level of growth for AWL and widen the portfolio to cater to premium customer segments across rice and other value-added food businesses. The company is poised to become a formidable player with the addition of the Kohinoor brand in the India region, the company said.
“This acquisition is in sync with our business strategy to expand our portfolio in the higher margin branded staples and food products segment. We believe the packaged food category is under-penetrated with significant headroom for growth. The Kohinoor Brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our leadership position in the Food FMCG category,” Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar was quoted as saying in the filing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU