Adar Poonawalla-backed Svasti Microfinance to raise Rs 150 crore

-
ALSO READ
Covishield to cost Rs 200/dose for first 100 mn doses to govt: Serum CEO
Adar Poonawalla to acquire 60% in Magma Fincorp for Rs 3,456-crore
A jab at risk: Serum's quest to lead the world in Covid-19 vaccine race
Five die in fire at Serum Institute building, vaccine work unaffected
Exports of Covid-19 vaccines may start in 2 weeks: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
-
Svasti Microfinance, a start-up backed by Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla, is in talks to raise Rs 150 crore in the next financial year, said a company executive.
This is likely to conclude by the third quarter of FY22, said Arunkumar Padmanabhan, co-founder of Svasti Microfinance. The company, which supports women micro entrepreneurs thorough collateral-free loans, is in talks with both India and foreign investors to raise this round, Padmanabhan said.
The Reserve Bank of India-licensed firm has just raised Rs 31 crore from its existing investors Poonawalla, Nordic Microfinance Initiative, and Rajiv Dadlani Group.
“We plan to double our branches to 150 and our portfolio to Rs 800 crore by March 2022 with the help of these fundraises,” said Padmanabhan.
Founded in 2010 by Padmanabhan and Narayanan Subramaniam, the company is also planning to double its headcount to 1,600 in FY22 and enter new states such as Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU