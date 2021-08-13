Adi Godrej to step down as Chairman of Godrej Industries on Oct 1

-
ALSO READ
Adi Godrej to step down from GCPL board in Aug; remain as Chairman Emeritus
Godrej Properties to invest over $1 bn in next couple of years: chairman
GCPL working on diversity in ops, promotes inclusion on gender and LGBT+
Godrej & Boyce expects double-digit growth in healthcare biz going ahead
Godrej Properties posts Rs 17 cr profit in Q1; sales bookings down 68%
-
Renowned industrialist Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) on October 1, and his younger brother, Nadir Godrej, currently the GIL Managing Director, will succeed him, it was announced on Friday.
Adi Godrej, 79, will also step down from the GIL Board of Directors but will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Godrej Group and also as GIL Chairman Emeritus, while Nadir Godrej, 69, will become the Chairman and Managing Director at the Mumbai-headquartered GIL, as per the company.
In his comments on the developing, the outgoing Chairman said that it was a "privilege to serve the GIL for over four decades" during which it had delivered strong results and transformed the company.
"I am grateful to our Board for their support and guidance; to all our team members whose passion, commitment and hard work has driven our success; and to all our customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, and communities, for their continued partnership," Adi Godrej said.
He expressed confidence that the company's "best years are ahead" and looked forward to Nadir Godrej and his team achieving the exciting aspirations.
Nadir Godrej expressed the Board's gratitude to its outgoing Chairman "for his vision, values and exceptional leadership that guided nd shaped" the company.
"Our leadership team is committed to building forward on these foundations; continuing to serve our people and communities, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders," he assured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU