ADIA, KKR, Brookfield to invest in UPL companies as restructuring move

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Brookfield and TPG will as part of a corporate restructuring move invest Rs 1,580 crore for a 9.09 per cent stake in UPL SAS-India Agtech Platform at an equity valuation of Rs 17,380 crore.
KKR, the US-based private equity firm, will separately invest Rs 2,460 crore to pick up a 13.33 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises, a subsidiary of UPL. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and TPG will hold a 22.2 per cent stake in UPL Cayman, which will be the Global Crop Protection Platform (excluding India).
The investments are part of UPL's corporate realignment by creating distinct ‘pure-play’ business platforms.
“Our commitment to transform the global food value chain will now receive even more impetus with the creation of these distinct pure-play platforms. This shall enable to bring in enhanced focus, ensure better allocation and utilisation of resources and outcome-oriented solutions to farmers," said Jai Shroff, Global chief executive officer of UPL.
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:11 IST
