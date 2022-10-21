JUST IN
Karur Vysya Bank net profit up 52% at Rs 250 cr in Q2, deposits grow
ADIA, KKR, Brookfield to invest in UPL companies as restructuring move

KKR, the US-based private equity firm, will separately invest Rs 2,460 crore to pick up a 13.33 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises, a subsidiary of UPL.

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Brookfield and TPG will as part of a corporate restructuring move invest Rs 1,580 crore for a 9.09 per cent stake in UPL SAS-India Agtech Platform at an equity valuation of Rs 17,380 crore.

KKR, the US-based private equity firm, will separately invest Rs 2,460 crore to pick up a 13.33 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises, a subsidiary of UPL. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and TPG will hold a 22.2 per cent stake in UPL Cayman, which will be the Global Crop Protection Platform (excluding India).

The investments are part of UPL's corporate realignment by creating distinct ‘pure-play’ business platforms.

“Our commitment to transform the global food value chain will now receive even more impetus with the creation of these distinct pure-play platforms. This shall enable to bring in enhanced focus, ensure better allocation and utilisation of resources and outcome-oriented solutions to farmers," said Jai Shroff, Global chief executive officer of UPL.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:11 IST

