Business Standard

Aditya Birla Group, Nippon Life in talks to merge Indian life insurance JVs

The talks were initiated after a court-appointed administrator of Reliance Capital put the 51% stake in Reliance Nippon Life on sale

Topics
Aditya Birla Group | Nippon life Insurance | Life Insurance

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Aditya Birla Group, Nippon Life in talks to merge Indian life insurance JVs
The discussions between the Birlas and Nippon Life are being led by Aditya Birla Capital CEO, Vishakha Mulye, who recently joined from ICICI Bank, and T Yao, Head of Nippon Life, Asia Pacific, based in Singapore, and a board member of RNLIC

Nippon Life Corporation of Japan, which owns 49 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life, is in talks with the Aditya Birla Group for a potential merger between Reliance Nippon Life and Birla Sun Life Insurance after Birla acquires a majority stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. The talks were initiated after a court-appointed administrator of Reliance Capital (RCap) put the 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life on sale.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 18:20 IST

