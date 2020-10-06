Adopt high-end tech across all processes: Billionaires' mantra for future

Despite several unicorns raising billions of dollars and making new billionaires, the top 10 Indian billionaire club in India is still dominated by several people who made their fortunes from old economy But seeing a potential in the new age businesses, almost all billionaires (listed below) are now investing in high end technology-based companies, data centres and renewable power.

Analysts expect in the coming years, the Indian rich list to be dominated by new age as the Corona pandemic has made adoption of latest, cutting age technology inevitable.

Whether it is Reliance or the Aditya Birla group, the mantra is to adopt technology across all processes.