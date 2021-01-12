Advertising volumes grow 10% in 2020, Dettol steals show: BARC data

Calendar year 2020 was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Yet, a look at the full-year volume numbers shared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) shows that top advertisers increased their visibility significantly during the period.

Growth in ad volumes for 2020 was up 10 per cent from a year ago, with the recovery being sharp in the second half of the year when the Unlock phase began.

such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Procter & Gamble and ITC retained their position as the country's top four advertisers during the year, though HUL and RB increased their ad volumes sharply by 30 per cent and 37 per cent each.