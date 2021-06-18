AEL, APSEZ stocks see recovery after 4 days of fall

The shares of Adani Group Limited (AEL) and & SEZ Limited (APSEZ) recovered on Friday after witnessing a fall over rumours over freeze of accounts of three of its investors based in Mauritius.

While shares went up by 8.76% to close at Rs 1487.85 a share on BSE, the APSEZ stock was up by 7.39% to close at Rs 694.60.

Both AEL and APSEZ also witnessed substantial volumes as close to 33 million shares of AEL were traded and another 77 million shares of APSEZ were traded on Friday. The other group closed in red on Friday.