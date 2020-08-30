Affordability a key aspect in India as far as food is concerned: GCMMF MD

For the first time in its history, dairy major Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) - popularly known as Amul - made it into Rabobank's Global Top 20 Dairy Companies list, debuting at the 16th position for its dairy turnover of $5.5 billion.

Not only did this make GCMMF, which markets milk and milk products under the brand name of 'Amul', the only dairy company from India among the top 20 but also the only dairy cooperative. In an interview with Vinay Umarji, GCMMF managing director R S Sodhi attributes it to multiple differentiators including India as a dairy ...