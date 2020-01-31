Neemuchwala's Wipro stint marked by contract wins, strategic direction

After a close to five-year stint at Wipro, Abidali Neemuchwala has stepped down as chief executive officer and managing director of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm.

Neemuchwala, who had been given the additional responsibility of MD in July last year, has cited 'family commitments' as the reason behind his departure from the Azim Premji-promoted firm. "The board has initiated a search to identify the next CEO. Abid (Neemuchwala) will continue to hold the office of CEO & MD until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business ...