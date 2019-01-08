After a dull festive sesaon, automobile industry sees green shoots

-
ALSO READ
Why vehicle makers and dealers are bracing for dull festive season
Vital to maintain GST numbers
World has moved, but India continues to use corrosion-prone steel for cars
After dull festive season, car sales skid on high interest rates
Manufacturing sectors with high production growth rose in Q1: CII
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU