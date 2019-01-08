JUST IN
Business Standard

After a dull festive sesaon, automobile industry sees green shoots

FADA said there has been a correction in the extremely high dealer inventory levels due to moderation in wholesale billing by manufacturers

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said it is seeing initial signs of revival in the industry after a dull festive season, helped by the softening in fuel prices. The NBFC liquidity, which directly impacts the auto industry is also getting due attention, and positive measures will be taken to improve the consumer sentiment, it added. FADA said there has been a correction in the extremely high dealer inventory levels due to moderation in wholesale billing by manufacturers.


First Published: Tue, January 08 2019. 22:34 IST

