After a lull, Birla Corp's Harsh Vardhan Lodha is back in the limelight

After a brief lull, Birla Corporation Chairman Harsh Vardhan Lodha, 52, is back in the limelight. In the last decade and a half - since the purported will of Priyamvada Birla (a title it came to acquire) surfaced - he has flitted in and out of headlines, more reluctantly than anything else.

The latest in the series is the court-appointed committee's decision, taken by majority, to not support a resolution seeking reappointment of Lodha as a director on the board of two group entities, Vindhya Telelinks and Birla Cable. That, however, could well be a teaser for things to come with ...