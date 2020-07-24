JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

ITAT allows exemption of Rs 220 cr to Tata Education & Development Trust
Business Standard

After all-round Q1 beat, Asian Paints may find it hard to convince Street

On a consolidated basis, Asian Paints reported a 42.8% year-on-year decline in revenue at Rs 2,923 crore, while profit before tax was down 70.2% year-on-year at Rs 306 cr

Topics
Asian Paints | Q1 results | Lockdown

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

The quarter ending June 2020 (Q1) was expected to be a complete washout for companies operating in sectors like paints amid the Covid-19-led disruptions. For Asian Paints, too, analysts were expecting its volumes to plunge by 50 - 55 per cent year-on-year.

However, the decorative paints leader surprised the Street not only with better-than-expected numbers, but also with good volume recovery – 14 per cent growth – in the month of June. Volume decline in Q1 was also lower-than-expected. On a consolidated basis, Asian Paints reported a 42.8 per cent year-on-year ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 19:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU