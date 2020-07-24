Gold finance, mining companies shine as gold prices scale new highs

With gold scaling new highs and silver also rising, a few segments and companies too, are glittering. Among them are gold finance and mining companies, which are directly/indirectly benefiting from rising prices of these precious metals.

The impact, however, is seen to be mixed for jewellers. Since March 19 when the latest rally in the yellow metal started, international spot gold price is up over 28 per cent, while silver is up 86 per cent (given its sharper fall in mid-March due to the crash in global markets). In comparison, the share price of companies such as Muthoot ...