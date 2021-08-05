After Byju's deal, Great Learning CEO intends to grow the business

What does an entrepreneur do when at mid-career he’s sold his company for $600 million, leaving him and his co-founders a tad richer? What’s there to look forward to next? What does one do with this kind of wealth, earned in a single shot? Mohan Lakhamraju, 44, CEO of Great Learning, intends to not waver from his set path and double down on what he’s been doing for the last 10-12 years.

In one of the biggest deals in the space, Bengaluru-headquartered K-12 edtech giant Byju’s made a dramatic entry into the higher education space by buying Great Learning last ...