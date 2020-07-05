After 'Digital Aatmanirbhar' pitch, Indian apps rise up to the challenge

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launching the “Digital India Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge” to develop and promote Indian apps that can compete in the world, the new strategy seems to be showing results already. The move comes hard on the heels of the government banning 59 Chinese apps on June 29.

They include popular names like TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, and Shareit. With consumers scrambling for “make in India” alternatives, these companies are seeing a huge surge in downloads in the past week. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is one of ...