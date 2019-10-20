After e-vehicle initiative, Ola goes for an internal reshuffle for Drive

After electric vehicle (e-vehicle) initiative, cab aggregator Ola is planning to divert a bunch of its ride-sharing resources within the company to Ola Drive, its new vertical for shared car. Ola Drive, launched last week, has been rolled out for users in Bengaluru and would be soon spread to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The company claims it would build and scale up the service across several cities in the country and plans to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020. According to sources within the company, it has been internally transferring a bunch of its executives from the ...