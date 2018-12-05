After PVR, Inox launches India's second cinema LED screen in Mumbai

Multiplex chain has launched its first in the country at its property in This is only the second LED cinema screen in the country, with having launched the first one in Delhi earlier this year. In both cases, the screen has been provided by electronics major Samsung, using the

This technology, through HDR refinement, allows cinemagoers to enjoy more detailed, textured and visually rich content since it is 10 times brighter than conventional projector and also has infinite contrast ratio. ONYX is unaffected by ambient light, it upholds consistent and distortion-free picture quality. ONYX Cinema LED technology amplifies cinema content with JBL’s sculpted surround sound audio.

“At Inox, we’ve always wanted to bring the latest technology to enhance the experience of cinemagoers.

The adaption of is a step towards this,” says Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, Leisure Limited. The company has identified the top six metros and some second tier cities as potential territories for the expansion of this technology.

“At first, the LED screen will be priced at the normal projection screen rates, even though it is a premium offering. We want the patrons to experience the technology first, and form the habit,” Tandon adds.

currently offer three variables in its Onyx LED product – screens measuring 5 meters for the smaller auditoriums or even home viewing in certain cases, 10 meters for screens like the one has launched, and a 14 meter variant for the larger auditoriums.

“Unlike home TV screens, the audio has been modified for the Onyx screens. The woofers are on the top and the bottom of the screen, instead of behind,” explains Puneet Sethi, vice president, consumer electronics enterprise business, India.

Samsung has deployed a total of 26 such screens across the world. “The feedback from our echibitor partners indicates that there has been an increase in occupancy rates on installing the Onyx screen,” adds Sethi.