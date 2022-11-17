JUST IN
TPG Capital to sell Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,000 cr via block deal on Friday
Airport slots for next season to be based on this season's usage: Govt
Won't allow stalling of proceedings before SIAC in Amazon-Future case: SC
Layoffs are part of annual operating planning review process: Amazon
Future Group trying to stall proceedings amid legal row with Amazon: SC
Google collaborates with K'taka govt to support emerging local start-ups
Will look into financial disclosures of Byju's, says ICAI president
Godrej Capital forays into Rajasthan, targets 10% market share: Official
Nvidia, Microsoft team up to build one of most powerful AI supercomputers
Twitter working on feature to split long text into thread automatically
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
TPG Capital to sell Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,000 cr via block deal on Friday
Business Standard

After Ratan Tata, now Niranjan Hiranandani invests in Goodfellows

Founder and CEO of the Hiranandani Group Niranjan Hiranandani has made an investment in Goodfellows, a start-up offering senior citizens companionship

Topics
Startups | Ratan Tata | Niranjan Hiranandani

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Niranjan Hiranandani
Niranjan Hiranandani, MD and co-founder, Hiranandani Group

Founder and CEO of the Hiranandani Group Niranjan Hiranandani has made an investment in Goodfellows, a start-up offering senior citizens companionship, along with Shradha Sharma, founder and CEO of Your Story in a seed funding round. Both investors will be part of the firm’s advisory board.

Ratan Tata had also made an investment in the firm earlier this year in August. Funds will be used to expand operations in Mumbai as well as expand services to other cities like Pune, Kolkata and Bangalore.

“Goodfellows has understood the problem, looked for a solution and worked out a concept around it. This is what makes it wonderful and unique. It is a concept needed in today’s world” said Niranjan Hiranandani.

The firm also plans to test its corporate offerings with its first corporate contract.

“I believe some startups are meant to purely impact a community in a positive way and Goodfellows is a great example of that. As someone who is in entrepreneurship to create impact more than anything else, I am happy to see Shantanu and his team go in this direction,” said Shradha Sharma.

Goodfellows works based on a freemium subscription model. The first month is free. From the second month, the company charges a base subscription fee of Rs 5,000 per month which can be negotiated based on the limited affordability of pensioners.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startups

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.