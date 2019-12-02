After Subhash Chandra's exit from Zee, acid test awaits son Punit Goenka

It may take some time for the promoters at Zee Entertainment, dealing with a spate of board-level exits, to steady the ship.

The broadcaster, which began the cable and satellite revolution in India three decades ago, was quick to issue a clarification last week regarding the resignation of three directors, saying there were no corporate governance lapses at the firm. Zee’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Punit Goenka on Monday said the broadcaster had appointed an independent agency to examine his compensation and terms of contract in the wake of the ...