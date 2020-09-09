After three price corrections, cement firms wait for hikes in Sept, Oct

With cement prices correcting thrice in the past few months, all eyes are on the price hikes expected at the end of September or early October. The same is crucial for profitability, earnings and stock valuations of domestic cement manufacturers.

Recent analysts' channel checks suggest that the all-India average price per 50 kg bag of cement corrected by 2 per cent in August over the month of July. Binod Modi at Reliance Securities points out that cement prices have corrected for three consecutive months with the eastern region witnessing the steepest price correction of 3.7 ...