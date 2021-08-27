After underperforming broader mkt, Escorts zooms back onto investors' radar

After underperforming the broader market and other automakers for nearly a year, tractor and construction equipment maker Escorts is now leading its peers. Its stock price has risen 13.4 per cent since the beginning of August against a 2.1 per cent decline in the BSE Auto index and 6.4 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

The stock was also a leader on Thursday, closing the day with gains of 0.2 per cent in a flat market while the auto index was down 0.35 per cent. However, Escorts was a laggard between July 2020 and May 2021. The stock rose just 3 per cent, against a 43 per cent ...