Against an aggressive YES Bank, Dish TV may opt for out-of-court settlement

Dish TV India, a company set up by Essel Group, and its largest shareholder, Yes Bank, are set for a face-off in the shareholders’ meeting to be held next week. Armed with a Supreme Court interim order that has reinstated its voting rights for a 24.7 per cent stake in the direct-to-home broadcaster, Yes Bank is likely to vote against one of the directors, Ashok Kurien, whose re-nomination is coming up for voting.

The promoters hold 6 per cent in the company and will have less say in the proceedings unless other shareholders support their candidate. Yes Bank has already made ...