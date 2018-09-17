AGM for six Anil Ambani group firms on Tuesday, RCom to be first

Six belonging to the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group (ADAG) will hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) on Tuesday.

First of the block will be Reliance Communications, whose AGM will begin at 9:30 am followed by Reliance Infrastructure at 10:45 am and Reliance Power at 12 pm.

After a gap of another 75 minutes, the AGM of Reliance Capital would kick off.

ADAG Group chairman is the chairperson for all the four Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Nippon Life will also hold their first AGM after going public.

Both the have listed in the past fiscal. Their AGM will take place after a gap of one hour.

is not on the board of these two companies. However, his son Anmol Ambani serves as a director on the boards of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Nippon Life.

Shares of ADAG group companies were a mixed bag ahead of their AGMs. Shares of rose 5.2 per cent and that of Reliance Power rose 0.43 per cent, while all others ended with losses amid weakness in the overall market.