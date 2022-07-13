Agnikul launches India's first rocket facility for 3D-printed engines

-
Indian space-tech start-up Agnikul on Wednesday announced the opening of its Rocket Factory-1, India’s first-ever rocket facility dedicated to 3D printed space engines at scale.
The unit, located at IIT Madras Research Park, was unveiled by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and S Somanath, Chairman, Isro and Secretary, Department of Space.
Agnikul’s Rocket Factory-1 houses a metal 3D-printer and a host of other machines to enable end-to-end manufacturing of a rocket engine under one roof. The factory has been designed to make two rocket engines a week. Agnikul had signed an agreement with EOS in 2021 as the latter's 3D printing partner for engines.
Agnibaan is a customisable, 2-stage launch vehicle, capable of taking up to 100 kg payload to orbits 700 km high (low Earth orbits) and enables plug-and-play configuration. Agnilet is the world's first single-piece 3D printed engine fully designed and made in India. It was successfully test-fired in early 2021. Agnikul showcased this engine at IAC 2021, Dubai, a prestigious space tech gathering.
