AGR case: Spotlight on treatment of public resources under IBC framework

The on-going case relating to payment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues in the Supreme Court of India has put the spotlight on the treatment of public resources under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework.

When the apex court posed the question to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Department of Telecommunications, whether spectrum can be sold by telecom companies undergoing proceedings under the IBC, his response clearly brought out the differences in thinking between the Department of Telecom (DoT) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in this ...